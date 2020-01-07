Holiday lodges plan at farm near Shrewsbury

Hencote Farm has applied to build 26 glamping lodges on its land, following on from 10 safari pods which have already been given permission.

The plans have been lodged with Shropshire Council, which will rule on the proposals in the coming weeks.

The lodges will be built around the current vineyard and restaurant at the business, the owners said.

In their application, they said: “A scheme for 10 safari lodge units has already been approved and constructed on site.

“The existing units have proved so popular that the applicant is considering more units of a different style to compliment these and offer alternative sizes from couples to groups of four and six.

“Permission has been granted for year round use on the existing glamping units and the client is asking for the same opportunity with these units.

“The siting of the units has been designed to minimise the impact from all external viewing angles, screening will also be proved to create ‘individual villages’.”

It added: “The land forms part of Hencote Winery, a successful winery and restaurant.

“It is located just to the west of the A528 Ellesmere Road and approximately one mile from Shrewsbury town.

“The land over which 16 of the lodges will be distributed is currently redundant semi-improved grassland, of moderate to poor agricultural quality.

“The land essentially runs parallel with the new access road to the south and Hencote Lane to the north.

“The units are of a unique design and offer flexible accommodation layouts and are insulated to offer year round use, the buildings are all demountable and removable without full foundations, they are simply built off a decking structure that sits above the ground on simple posts.”

It concludes: “It is considered that, on balance, the proposal detailed in this planning application accords with the relevant policies of the development plan and national guidance.

“Furthermore, the delivery of such a proposal will enhance and preserve the character of the area whilst making a significant contribution to both the local and more distant rural economy.”