Exhibition celebrating work of local artist to open in Shrewsbury

Local artist, Di Purser, won the competition with her painting ‘Pro patria mori’ in response to Owen's poem, Futility.

As part of the prize, she has been invited by Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) to create a series of new paintings to be exhibited on the balcony.

"I’m very excited to be exhibiting work in SM&AG," Di said.

"Almost all the work is new and several pieces are particularly relevant to the gallery’s collection and my hometown of Shrewsbury."

Di has created over 10 new paintings, several of which are inspired by and respond to the museum’s eclectic collection.

She uses mapping, acrylic paint mixes, inks and illustrative features within her work to overlap the past and the present.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "We want SM&AG to become an important staple of the Shropshire community so it’s wonderful that we are celebrating the work of a talented local artist. I’m looking forward to visiting the exhibition to see more of Di’s paintings and her interpretation of the museum’s collection."

The exhibition called Di Purser – The New Works, will officially open on January 25 and will run until February 29.