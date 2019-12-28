Runners take on Sunrise to Sunset Challenge in Shrewsbury

Some donned Santa suits and hats when they took on the 12th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge at the Shrewsbury Cycle Track in Sundorne yesterday.

The challenge started at 8.20am and finished at 4.01pm with participants competing to record the greatest distance.

Runners taking on the challenge

They were encouraged to run as far as they could – with about 50 people taking on an ultra marathon.

Others attempted a 10k, half marathon or marathon.

There was also music, food and drinks to keep people entertained.

The race followed a purpose-built 1km cycle track and medals were also awarded.

Runners were in high spirits

Advertising

The overall winner was Mark Hopper, who ran 81km in seven hours and 26 minutes.

Denzil Martin, event organiser, said: “It’s the busiest one so far.

“People look to burn off the Christmas turkey. They have been in good spirits, dancing along to the music as they go along.”