Residential home care unit plan

The proposal, for The Uplands care home in Bicton Heath, have been submitted to Shropshire Council planning chiefs.

Marches Care Limited said the scheme was to provide extra room after opening a specialist dementia unit.

A statement from Base Architects, which is acting as planning agents, said: “The Uplands is an 81 bed nursing home outside the Oxon Business Park near Shelton, Shrewsbury and was opened in 2007 by Marches Care Ltd.

“They have since built a dementia day care centre and now propose to provide 28 two bed extra care apartments at the rear of the site to compliment the overall provision of elderly care.

“A detailed planning application was approved on January 10, 2008, for this facility.

“This application was renewed on February 8, 2011, as an outline approval.

“As it was not possible to commence the works in the statutory period, this is a reapplication for the same scheme but for outline approval only with all matters reserved.”

It added: “Planning permission for an 81 bedroom facility was granted in 2006.

Advertising

“It is now a successful and fully operational care home. In 2009 the erection of a new dementia day care centre was granted and also continues to provide essential care as well as expanding the scope of the on-site provision.

“In 2008 approval was granted for the erection of 28 two bedroomed extra care units and a single storey wellness centre.

“The approval for the extra care units was subsequently renewed in 2010, but this time did not include the wellness centre as the day care centre had been built in the position the wellness centre would have occupied.

“This application has now lapsed, but a further outline application for a 45 bed residential care centre was granted approval on January 7, 2016.

Advertising

“This has also not been implemented due to a number of reasons and subsequently lapsed.

“This new application is submitted as an outline application now as the design will require a number of minor adjustments.”

The plans will be decided on in the coming weeks.