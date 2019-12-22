Yoga classes introduced at Shropshire Council to help staff stay healthy

The moves were revealed in a paper to full council and are designed to keep the council’s staff fit in mind and body.

A step challenge was also held, along with fast-track access to physiotherapy services to help with musculoskeletal conditions.

Councillor David Minnery said: “Continued work to improve employee health and wellbeing has occurred.

“The three themes to promote engagement with employees to support their own health and wellbeing has focused on ‘Be Active, Be Mindful and Be Informed’.

“A ‘step challenge’ was arranged in April/May to encourage employees to increase their physical activity by walking meetings, lunchtime walks and comparing their step achievement with colleagues.

“A six-week session was facilitated by external qualified teachers on Mindfulness to support employees to engage with self-help support in physical and mental health activities.

“Yoga sessions have been commissioned and offered to employees who purchase the sessions and can access the sessions after work.

“A podcast was developed and added to our wellbeing intranet pages on a brief guide to mindfulness.”

He added: “Several mental health initiatives were developed and implemented: a mental health policy has been implemented and 17 mental health first aiders were trained and have been utilised around the organisation to signpost to services and support.

“A wellbeing event was undertaken and well attended by employees in October to offer information to employees on health and wellbeing via stalls from benefit providers, counselling information, physiotherapy clinic for aches and pains and access to a range of therapies.

“Targeted support for musculoskeletal conditions from Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was offered for fast track access for employees to Physiotherapy Services.

“Currently delivering the 2019 programme of seasonal influenza vaccination programme to employees who provide front line care and support business continuity arrangements.”