Takeaway transformation plan for toilet block in Shrewsbury

John Mustafa, of The Masala Restaurant in St Julian’s Friars in Shrewsbury, retired recently after 40 years in the town.

He has since rented out the building in which the restaurant was based and has now applied to open a takeaway in the adjacent closed public toilet block.

Andrew Balshaw, of Quest, which is acting as planning agents, said: “This is for a full planning application to convert the existing former public toilets into a fast food takeaway to serve the local residents.

“The client formerly ran The Masala Restaurant in the adjacent building 36 St Julian’s Friars.

“The client has recently retired and has leased the Masala to others whilst retaining the freehold of the building including the former public toilets.

“The site is located in the centre of Shrewsbury town centre, to the south of the main shopping area and amongst a variety of local businesses which have the advantage of good footfall both in the day and evening; lying adjacent to a number of local entertainment venues and the river.

“The application has been submitted in full due to the site location within the Shrewsbury Town Centre Conservation Area.

“The exterior of the building will remain unaltered, with the exception of new windows and door any new signage, will be subject to a separate advertisement application in due course.

Advertising

“The conversion of the existing disused public toilets is a very straightforward design, the only works required externally are to install new windows with a lowered cill height to serve the customer/waiting area to the front portion of the building.

“Access will be from the existing door position off St Julian’s Friars road.

“The re-use of building will improve the neighbourhood by bringing the building back into use.

“Car parking will be provided via St Julian's Friars public car park adjacent.”

The plans will be decided on in the near future.