Shrewsbury glazing firm founder dies

David Randall founded Heritage Glass Group of Shrewsbury in 1999, at the age of 60.

He was “proud” he had grown the business based on family values, trust and integrity.

Born in London, David started his career as an apprentice draughtsmen in 1955 and followed a life-long career in manufacturing.

He worked on the BT Tower, New Zealand House and the Hoover building in London; as well as opening factories in Malta and Dubai before moving to Shrewsbury in 1976.

David launched Heritage Glass inspired to provide opportunities for others and championed older people’s right to work.

This was recognised at the highest level, with him receiving two Downing Street awards.

He retired three years ago from day-to-day control of the business but he continued to call into Heritage on Monkmoor Road each day.

His son Tony said: “My father was a real inspiration to everyone who knew him and I will endeavour to maintain his high standards.”

David died on December 2 at home.

Heritage Glass will be closed on the day of the funeral, held on Thursday at 11.30am at Shrewsbury Crematorium followed by a commemoration of his life at the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 1.15pm.