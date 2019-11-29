Village primary school near Shrewsbury sells for £60,000 over guide price at auction

St Mary's Primary School, in Westbury, was up for sale via an online auction through McCartneys with a starting bid of £325,000.

It included the four-bedroom school house and school hall, plus more recent extensions which had housed the classrooms, toilets and kitchen, and half an acre of grounds.

St Mary's Primary School in Westbury.

McCartneys estate agents said the property "lends itself to a variety of other uses including residential – subject to the relevant consents".

There was interest from a number of buyers which sparked a bidding war on the evening of the sale, which was all done online.

The school sold for £385,000 and the estate agents said the buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, was "very happy" with their purchase.

It is not yet known what their plans are for the site. The school closed in July 2017 in a merger with nearby schools in Worthen and Hope.