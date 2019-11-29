Inquest of former Shrewsbury mayor's daughter adjourned to investigate alleged failings in her care

Amy Jane Liebich, a businesswoman and former councillor, died in May after suffering with alcohol addiction.

The 37-year-old, who lived in Millmead, Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, was an events manager and daughter of former mayor, Councillor Jane MacKenzie.

At a pre-inquest review hearing, Councillor MacKenzie was critical of what she believed was a lack of help provided for her daughter.

She said at the Shirehall hearing: “What I would like to say is that Amy suffered from addiction to alcohol and it was something she had no control over.

"What I think we all feel is that she didn’t get the support or treatment she needed to save her life. Some of the support services have apologised to me.

"We feel she was let down. She wasn’t given appropriate treatment or a mental health assessment.

“She was vulnerable and reaching out for help, and she didn’t get the help she needed. I don’t want other people to die like she did.”

Coroner John Ellery explained that and inquest is to establish who died, when and where they died, how they came by their death, and to come to a conclusion about her death.

Advertising

He also said that he would consider witnesses suggested and decide if they would be relevant in helping answer those questions.

Mr Ellery said to Councillor MacKenzie: “I need you to identify who you feel let Amy down and I shall consider if I should call them. We are talking about real people and we’re going to have to tell them who you blame and why.”

The inquest was adjourned until February 13.