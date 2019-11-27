Last chance to have say on access at Shrewsbury venues

A consultation run by Shropshire Council closes on Friday.

The council has been working to review the delivery of access arrangements at Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall.

The council believes it is time for a review to be carried out as the arrangements currently in place could be inadequate.

A council spokesman said: "We're keen to remove any unnecessary barriers to booking their services. If D/deaf, visually impaired, disabled people and wheelchair users can't book their seats online, they may be disadvantaged and discriminated against by the venues, and our primary objective is to level this and offer online booking to all.

"Through this consultation, we aim to collect information that will allow the development of a new access policy which will address: online booking for all; equality on ticket price and booking process; removing barriers; and focusing the policy on need, not documents and income.

"We're keen to remove any unnecessary barriers to booking and our services, such as the insistence that documentary proof of eligibility must be provided in person before access is granted to selected concessions.

"Without access to online booking, disabled audiences also encounter a barrier of booking limited to box office opening hours, and may miss out on popular tickets or preferred seats.

"We propose implementing an updated policy in common with many similar venues whereby the first ticket is offered at a standard or concessionary price, and a second ticket for an ‘essential companion’ is complimentary, free of charge.

"To those who are eligible, total cost to attend will remain comparable."

At any events where existing concessions, such as state pension are available, Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall will offer new 'access' tickets at the same price. Access tickets will be available to book online. As in the case of state pension concessions, proof of eligibility won't be requested, and this removes a barrier which currently exists to disabled people.

Alongside this, Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall will offer a free ticket where a person requires an essential companion to ensure their safety and enjoyment of events at these venues.

The Essential Companion Scheme would be available exclusively to those who would face significant difficulty or be unable to attend an event without the assistance of another person. The scheme would be available to both individuals and organisations.

To take part in the consultation go to surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RR6DYX6