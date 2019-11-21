Frustration over repeated flooding at Shrewsbury car park

People who use the residents' only car park, in Newpark Road, Castlefields, say it is a recurring problem and means they often have to don wellies to get to their cars.

Some have taken the decision to park on the main road, but in doing so they risk invalidating their car insurance.

"The water is five inches deep," said Karen Walker, who uses the car park along with her husband Peter and daughter Kerry.

"My daughter is disabled and she would have to wade through the water to get to the car."

Mrs Walker, who has lived in the street for 42 years, said she had contacted housing provider Housing Plus Group, which has responsibility for the car park, but "nothing is being done".

She said: "Young children play in this great big puddle and if one of them was to fall they could drown. This is an accident waiting to happen.

"I am sick to death of asking for this to be sorted. Every time we have rain it floods.

"This time is has been like this for three or four weeks.

Advertising

"All they need to do is come out and clear the drains. It has been going on too long."

A spokesman for Housing Plus Group said: “We apologise for the delay in clearing the blockage which was exacerbated by the recent heavy rainfall and fallen leaves.

“For the same reasons we have previously dealt with flooding there and we will now send a drainage team as a matter of urgency to unblock the drains.

"They will also use a CCTV camera to see if there are any other issues which may need addressing.”