Daniel Kawczynski marries long-term partner in House of Commons ceremony

Mr Kawczynski wed his long-term Brazilian partner Fernando at a civil partnership ceremony at the House of Commons on Saturday afternoon.

The 46-year-old received hundreds of messages of support and congratulations on social media, including one from the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies.

The pair have not always seen eye to eye, often clashing over issues such as healthcare, but Councillor Davies put political differences aside for one day.

Extraordinary..despite many strong and at times fraught dfferences of opinion about Hospital reconfiguration in Shropshire @CllrShaunDavies has sent me kind message for my marriage tomorrow with my partner. I will fight Socialism always but he is a gentleman! @ShrewsburyChron — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) November 8, 2019

Ahead of the wedding, Mr Kawczynski took to twitter to say: "Extraordinary. Despite many strong and, at times fraught, differences of opinion about hospital reconfiguration in Shropshire, Councillor Shaun Davies has has sent me kind message for my marriage tomorrow with my partner.

"I will fight socialism always but he is a gentleman."

His sister Hanna also performed a reading at the ceremony.

Daniel Kawczynski with his sister Hanna who performed a reading at the ceremony

The ceremony in London meant he could not attend the Remembrance Sunday parade in Shrewsbury but Mr Kawczynski was sure to participate in the capital.

He said he is now ready for an intense month of political campaigning.