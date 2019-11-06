Busy night for police and fire service in Shropshire with crash and bonfires

A collision between three cars on the A488 near Lea Cross, Shrewsbury, happened at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Four fire engines, including the rescue tender, were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations to the scene of the incident.

Crews had to use cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident. The police and ambulance service also attended.

There were also a couple of reports of fires in the open, also in the Shrewsbury area, with one having to be extinguished by the fire service on Buttington Road, Monkmoor at around 5.30pm.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "It’s a busy night in Shrewsbury tonight with lots of disorder and road traffic collisions that are putting a strain on resources.

"A few reports of unauthorised #bonfires tonight. Please attend organised bonfires and not these unauthorised bonfires."

Fires in the open were also reported throughout the evening in Highley, Ditherington and Cleobury Mortimer.