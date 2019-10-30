Shrewsbury fireworks spectacular postponed

The display, which takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury is a fixture in the county calendar, and one of the most popular seasonal events.

The organisers have said that the display, which was due to take place on Saturday, has now been moved to Saturday, November 9.

Organisers said that all tickets are still valid for the rearranged date, but that if people have bought a ticket and are unable to make it on November 9, they can e-mail for a refund.

Ian Bebbington, of the showground, said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience, but we did not want to put anyone in danger, and the ground will be in a much better state next Saturday, when the event will carry on in just the same way as it does every year.

"Tickets are still available to buy in advance for the new date."

Anyone unable to make the rearranged date can e-mail enquiries@westmidshowground.com with their reference number.