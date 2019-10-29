Moped rider seriously injured in crash with tractor near Shrewsbury

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Pulley Lane, Bayston Hill, shortly before 8am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a tractor and a moped on Pulley Lane, Shrewsbury at 7.56am.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance with a MERIT doctor on board were sent to the scene.

"Crews are currently treating the moped rider, a man, who has sustained serious injuries."

The road is blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

West Mercia Police said officers are on scene and confirmed the man will be airlifted to hospital.