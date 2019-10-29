Accident on busy Dobbie's roundabout, Shrewsbury

The accident happened at the busy Dobbies Island, the junction of the A4/A49 just after 5.30pm tonight .

Emergency services went to the scene which partially blocked the A5.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was trapped in the vehicle, which had been on its roof. No action was needed by the fire crew from Shrewsbury that responded to the 999 calls.

The accident led to long queues of traffic in both directions, to the Edgebold roundabout for eastbound drivers and Emstrey for those travelling west.