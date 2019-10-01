Menu

Car crashes onto its roof on wet road in Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News

Police have warned drivers about dangerous surface water after a car ended up on its roof in Shrewsbury.

The crashed car. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The occupants of the car escaped injury when the car went out of control on Pritchard Way in the town.

Officers who went to the scene just after 10pm yesterday, said the roads were treacherous.

Showers are expected throughout today and a number of flood alerts are in place for the region.

