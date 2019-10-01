Car crashes onto its roof on wet road in Shrewsbury

The occupants of the car escaped injury when the car went out of control on Pritchard Way in the town.

We're currently at an RTC on Pritchard Way in Shrewsbury- The roads are treacherous out there, take care people (fortunately, no one was injured in the making of this collision) 3823 pic.twitter.com/i5P547NqXd — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) September 30, 2019

Officers who went to the scene just after 10pm yesterday, said the roads were treacherous.

Showers are expected throughout today and a number of flood alerts are in place for the region.

See also: