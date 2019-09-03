Councillor chosen to represent Shrewsbury Lib Dems

He will be campaigning for better funding for health and education and stronger rules for the environment, however his top priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit.

“My priority is to fight to stop a no-deal Brexit," Councillor Green said.

"It’s essential we remain in the EU to protect the NHS, protect our children’s education, protect jobs, protect the environment and stop farmers going bankrupt.

“I’m determined to protect our local NHS, and in particular I will fight to retain the A&E in Shrewsbury and oppose the continued loss of GP surgeries such as the Whitehall Medical Practice. I will fight for more money and put Shrewsbury first."

Education and climate change are also high on the list for Councillor Green.

He added: “Education is another priority. I had an excellent education in Shrewsbury and I want the same for the children of today and tomorrow. I will put Shrewsbury first. I’ll be fighting to reverse school funding cuts. I feel very strongly that Shrewsbury’s schools are not getting their fair share.

“I support a 2030 carbon neutral target as the best way for Britain to tackle the climate change emergency and have supported residents campaigning for better air quality in town.”