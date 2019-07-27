Day centre needs more volunteers

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is urgently looking to recruit more volunteer helpers for its weekly day centre in Harlescott.

The day centre takes place on Mondays from 10am to 2.30pm at the Greenacres Community Room in Harlescott. Helpers arrive a little earlier to set out the room with tables and chairs, welcome members as they arrive, make and serve drinks and a hot pre- prepared two course lunch, wash up and tidy, chat to members and organise a wide range of social activities such as talks, bingo, quizzes and day trips.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.”

If you can spare a few hours on Mondays, are considering volunteering and want to visit the day centre before you decide, please contact Tina Archer or Janice Williams on 01743 588 570.

Alternatively to find out more about volunteering in general email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or go to ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.

Training and support will be provided by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, and out of pocket expenses are paid.