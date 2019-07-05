Advertising
Shropshire gardens bursting with colour to open this weekend
Spectacular gardens bursting with colour will be opened to the public this weekend.
Green spaces will bloom in the sunshine as part of the National Open Gardens Scheme.
In Shropshire and Telford, four gardens will be on full display.
In Bridgnorth, Ruthall Manor's one-acre garden will be unveiled featuring a range of colours.
Vibrant candelabra primulas, iris and bog plants will be on show, along with clematis and roses.
A three-acre garden in Shrewsbury, featuring a variety of herbaceous plants, a large pond and shrubs will open this weekend.
The space, at Cruckfield House also features roses and a lily pond.
Another garden in Shrewsbury, School Cottages, will offer spectacular views of the Welsh hills in a large oriental garden.
Vegetables, a soft fruit cage, a greenhouse and various herbaceous beds will be on display.
In Telford, a two-thirds of an acre garden will be on display at Windy Ridge with a range of colourful plants on show.
Open Gardens:
Ruthall Manor, Bridgnorth, WV16 6TN
Opening: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 6pm.
Entry: £5 for adults. Youngsters go free.
Cruckfield House, Shrewsbury, SY5 9NR
Opening: Saturday, 2pm to 6pm.
Entry: £6 for adults. Youngsters go free.
2 School Cottages, Shrewsbury, SY5 8BQ
Opening: Sunday, 1pm to 5pm.
Entry: £4.50 for adults. Youngsters go free.
Windy Ridge, Telford, TF6 5BB
Opening: Sunday, 12pm to 5pm.
Entry: £6 for adults. Youngsters go free.
