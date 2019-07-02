Long summer of fun planned at Attingham Park

Starting on Thursday, visitors can enjoy an outdoor theatre performance of Sense and Sensibility by the acclaimed theatre company, the Pantaloons. Followed by a family outdoor theatre production of Gangsta Granny, StarFlower an outdoor promenade performance in the woodlands, before the summer is rounded off with three open-air film screenings, part of Summer Nights Film Festival.

The Pantaloons will perform their adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The performance starts at 7pm.

On August 3, there will be an outdoor theatre performance for a dramatic retelling of David Walliams’ popular tale – Gangsta Granny. Suitable for 7 – 77 years old, staff at the National Trust property near Shrewsbury] promise an evening of fun and interaction delivered in the inimitable Heartbreak theatre company style. The performance starts at 7pm

New to the programme of evening entertainment this year is a promenade theatre production through the trees at a secret location on the wider Attingham estate. Witness aerial acrobats up among the branches and be immersed in the magic and enchantment of the woods through masterful storytelling at StarFlower by the Whispering Woods Folk. There will be two performances on August 30, at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets for each production cost £15 per adult and £10 per child, and booking in advance is essential via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895.

Rounding off the summer evening events at Attingham will be three nights of QUAD’s Summer Nights Film Festival. Open-air screenings of Jurassic Park on September 6, Bohemian Rhapsody on September 7 and Mamma Mia! Here we go again on September 8. Tickets for the performance are £15.50 per adult, £10.50 or child (under 12), and group tickets are also available. The screening will begin once the sun has set, around 8-8.30pm. To book visit nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or call QUAD directly on 01332 290606.

Rebekah Ingham, events and programming officer, said: "Our evening events are one of the summer highlights at Attingham – with theatre, woodland performances, and film screenings there really is something for everyone to enjoy – and amongst the special setting of Attingham."

For further information on events and activities at Attingham Park go to nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on