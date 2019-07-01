Verve guitarist praises talented college students

The Jon Brookes Award for Endeavour was established after Mr Brookes, former drummer with world-renowned British Indie band The Charlatans, became affiliated with the college when he helped to launch its Roland Academy for Music in 2009.

In late 2013, Jon passed away from a brain tumour – but his legacy through the college lives on. The Verve guitarist, Nick McCabe, a band that have worked closely with The Charlatans, was the special guest for the evening and presented the trophy to Music Technology student, Kate Rainford.

Deborah Hill-Brookes, Jon’s wife and his daughter, Coco Brookes, were also there to pass on their congratulations and continue his legacy with the college.

Nick said: “I feel privileged to be here reflecting on the student’s successes this year. It is so inspiring to see the journeys that they’ve been on. I only met Jon a handful of times, but instantly recognised him as one of the good guys who was always so supportive. It is an honour that I can present this award on his behalf.

“Kate is a very deserving winner as she has persevered through her struggles and that is something, as a musician, I can really relate to.”

Kate, 18, from Shrewsbury said: “I am so surprised that I got this trophy – I didn’t believe it when they called out my name. This award isn’t just for me, it’s also for all the people who believed in me. This time last year I wouldn’t even leave my bedroom and family, friends and teachers have helped me get where I am today.”

Other awards and prizes were handed out to students who had worked hard during the academic year, including Sam Potter, from Hodnet; Charlie Braddick, from Newtown and Alex Caswell, from Shrewsbury being recognised for going above and beyond. There was a variety of music performances from students for friends and family to enjoy throughout the evening.

Music Technology teacher, Beth McGowan said: “It was a very special evening celebrating the students and Nick made a very inspiring speech to the students. Thanks to Nick for taking the time to do this.”