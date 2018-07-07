Menu

Distressed woman saved by police

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A woman was stopped from entering the River Severn intent on causing herself harm.

The police were called to the river in Shrewsbury yesterday morning (FRI) to help the ambulance service with a woman who was distressed and who had tried to enter the water.

She was restrained by officers, along with a paramedic, and then, after being detained under the Mental Health Act, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

