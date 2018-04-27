Shrewsbury bus driver Ian named best in the UK

Ian has been named Driver of the Year after beating off stiff competition from hundreds of bus drivers across the UK.

The 45-year-old was presented with the title at Arriva's Make a Difference Awards.

The award is given annually to a driver who shows dedication and willingness to go the extra mile.

Ian, who operates the Oxon Park & Ride route, said: "I feel so honoured to have won the award. When they announced my name as the winner I was completely shell-shocked.

"I'm extremely humbled especially because there are so many great drivers at Arriva. I would just like to thank all of my lovely passengers who have made this all happen, without them it wouldn't have been possible.

"I really enjoy being a bus driver. Every day I get to do two of the things that I love the most; driving and meeting new people, so it couldn’t be a more perfect job for me."

Ian was initially shortlisted for the award in February after being nominated by passengers for his passion and commitment to the job.

Since then, he has gone head to head with other Arriva drivers in the Midlands area, including Dave Skitt and Gary King, and was voted as one of five to go through to the final.

When he is not driving his bus, Ian is a keen motorcyclist.

Two years ago, along with four other bus drivers, he did a Top Gear-style challenge where he travelled through eight countries in eight days, notching up 2,500 miles across Europe.

In June he will be heading off on his bike once more as, along with three other bus d

Jamie Crowsley, Arriva Shropshire general manager said: "We’re thrilled that our long-standing colleague Ian has been selected as the Driver of the Year.

"To have won the title ahead of so many other fantastic and talented Arriva bus drivers is an honour, and Ian should be very proud of this massive achievement.

"Over his 21 years at the company, it has been a pleasure to see how patient, calm and friendly Ian is with his passengers, and he is a real asset to the company."