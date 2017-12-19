Decision this week on Shrewsbury Sports Direct store plans

Shropshire Council officers have recommended that its central planning committee approves the application, subject to conditions, for the 2,787sqm unit when it goes before the committee on Thursday.

The application has faced a delay over concerns about the impact of the development on traffic.

Amended proposals have been submitted to address the issues, with a plan to create a third exit lane on the Hereford Road Roundabout.

The site is currently used as the service yard for the adjacent units.

Sports Direct would move from its existing unit on the retail park to the new store if plans are approved.

If developed the new unit would be the second largest non-food unit on Meole Brace Retail Park after TK Maxx.

The plans also include the removal of a pedestrian crossing, two speed bumps, and making an exit-only roundabout access from Sainsbury’s, two-way.

Shropshire Council’s highways department has previously said that a second main entrance should be considered for the retail park in the long-term.

The report from the council officers says: "The list of measures highlighted above have been discussed and agreed and are considered to provide a degree of betterment to the internal traffic flow within the site.

"It is recognised at the outset however that at times the sheer volume of traffic trying to get into the site and back out onto Hereford Road will result in traffic issues, particularly those at peak shopping times and seasonal occasions.

"It is considered that the measures being put forward are of benefit and in terms of mitigating the impact of the development."

The report adds that 12 letters in objection have been received by the council and one in support of the plans.

The letters of objection raise concerns about the increase in traffic, access not being sufficient for existing units, traffic queues to get in and out, existing car park and estate roads are in poor condition, the site is furthest away from access and therefore hardest for customers to get to and from during heavy traffic periods.

Objection letters have also been received from Deloitte LLP on behalf of the trustees of the Riverside Mall, Darwin and Price Hill Shopping Centres objecting to the proposal on the basis that new retailers should be accommodated within the town centre.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has also objected on the grounds of competition with the town centre.

The report concludes that approval of a restricted A1 retail unit on the site would not have a "significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of Shrewsbury town centre" and that there are no preferable sites.

The plans will go before the committee on Thursday.