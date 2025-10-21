Government minister to meet Shropshire MP over full return of students after St Martins School fire

Education Minister Josh MacAlister has agreed to meet North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan after she raised the issue in Parliament this week, saying that many pupils at the fire-hit school have been left without face-to-face learning for a month.

The commons session was the first opportunity MPs had to question ministers since the fire broke out at the village's all-through school on September 21.

Mrs Morgan told ministers that the blaze caused significant damage to the school's arts centre, dining area, roof, solar panels, and surrounding facilities, leaving the site without toilets and water. As a result, many pupils have been unable to return to classrooms.

During her visit to the school, Mrs Morgan met with headteacher Alison Pope to see the extent of the damage and offer support for efforts to bring all students back on site.

Helen Morgan MP said many pupils have been left without face-to-face learning for a month. Photo: House of Commons

Temporary buildings are now being installed, and Mrs Morgan has urged the Department for Education to do everything possible to restore full, face-to-face learning for all secondary students as quickly as possible.

"The solidarity shown by the community in St Martins has been really impressive but it’s really important all children are brought back on-site full time as soon as possible," she said.

"That can’t happen until their safety can be guaranteed. School staff are working extremely hard to make that happen urgently, and I hope the minister will also do everything he can to help secure a solution that makes sure all students get the education they need."

In response, Mr MacAlister said he would be "very happy" to meet with the North Shropshire MP to "make sure we can get students back into proper classrooms as soon as possible."

Damage to the St Martins School building after a fire last month

Since the fire, primary stage pupils have returned to the classroom, and more than 150 secondary students have recently been attending daily for face-to-face lessons in the school’s maths and humanities block, with Year 10 pupils returning to sit their mock language speaking and listening exams. However, not all secondary students have been able to return to site.

Headteacher Alison Pope said the full reopening depends on the restoration of vital services, including the school's water supply.

In a latest update, she said: "Work continues with getting students back into the secondary area of school.

"We have two weeks half term break and our site team and contractors will be working each day to connect our demountables to utilities and get them ready internally for students.

"My team and I will be working on the arrangements for teaching and managing students safely with reduced outside areas. This is likely to require changes to timetables."

Meanwhile, Mrs Morgan praised the St Martins community that has rallied to support the school, with the community centre and Stans Superstore offering practical help and a fundraiser was launched within hours of the blaze, raising more than £2,500.