'The situation is changing on a daily basis': Fire-hit St Martins School to remain closed all week after assessment

A fire risk assessor and personnel from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service visited the all-through school near Oswestry to assess the site on Monday (September 29).

In an update to parents and carers on Monday evening, headteacher Alison Pope confirmed that the school will stay closed to all pupils for the remainder of this week, and secondary pupils will remain off-site throughout next week as well.

She explained that the school cannot reopen until it has a compliant fire risk assessment and access to basic facilities, including toilets and heating.

The primary area of the St Martins School will be closed to pupils until at least Friday (October 3). Industrial cleaners are currently on site, and the school hopes to have the necessary risk assessments completed in time for a phased return next week.

Damage caused to St Martin's School by a fire

The fire, which broke out on Sunday, September 21, caused significant damage to the arts centre, dining area, and surrounding sections of the building.

Mrs Pope said in an update to parents and carers: "Thank you again to the support you have offered your children, our staff and the school.

"The situation is changing on a daily basis and I am balancing the needs to keep parents completely updated without promising things that then fail to materialise. I completely understand how frustrating this is.

"Fire rescue services and the fire risk assessor have been onsite today to review the situation. We now have industrial contract cleaners in primary and hope to have all relevant risk assessments signed off for re-occupancy next week.

A fire risk assessor and fire service personnel visited St Martins School on Monday

"Primary remains closed until October 3. Again, my top priority is pupil safety and the safe return of pupils to our school.

"Secondary phase will be closed to all students this week and next week. We have arranged face-to-face provision for Year 11 students for three days a week.

"We will issue a further update on primary as soon as we are able to."

To minimise disruption, the school has arranged face-to-face learning provision for Year 11 pupils at North Shropshire College (NSC), three days a week, starting this Wednesday (October 1). Meanwhile, the school has also been able to offer some additional face-to-face learning at QUINTA.

Mrs Pope added: "Teaching staff visited the NSC campus today and are busy preparing for their first sessions on Wednesday morning. Thank you to North Shropshire College for supporting us with this provision, it is greatly appreciated.

"Year 11 students who currently access alternative provision at Thomas Adams School has re-commenced.

"My top priority is pupil safety and to ensure that once pupils are brought back into school that they can remain here."