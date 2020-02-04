Art workshops for people with movement disorders

The series of sculptural workshops, called ‘Dystonic forms’, will be held in venues across Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford and Wrekin, by artist and qualified art teacher, Carole Thorpe-Gunner, who herself lives with a condition called Dystonia.

They are aimed at bringing art to local communities – no experience or background knowledge is required.

Workshop leader Carole, originally from Yorkshire has lived near Shrewsbury for the past 18 years.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting these workshops where people living with movement disorders across Shropshire will have the opportunity to express themselves creatively through sculpture, in a supportive and welcoming environment.

“I was diagnosed with a condition called Dystonia in 2005, a neurological movement disorder in which faulty signals from the brain cause muscles to spasm and pull on the body incorrectly.

“The condition changed mine and my family’s life, as well as my experience of art and expression dramatically. Creating art became difficult for me, physically and mentally. I know there will be many people like me across Shropshire, living with movement disorders such as Dystonia, Parkinson’s, MS and Tremors, among others, who would greatly benefit from these workshops. Together, we will explore various forms of light-weight sculpture, to create something we’re all proud of. All are welcome to attend, no experience is required.”

Among workshops taking place include those at St Martins Community Centre, near Oswestry on February 14, 22 and March 7 between noon and 2pm.

“We’re extremely grateful to Arts Council England the National Lottery Grants, who have given us the vital support to make these events possible."

Refreshments including cakes, teas and coffees will be provided, free of charge. Parking is free on-site.

No experience of art-making is required. No booking is required. Contact Carole for more information on: ctg.55@hotmail.com or visit the Facebook page @DystonicForms.