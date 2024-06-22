Popular food and drink festival's return set to fill town with tantalising tastes

Oswestry Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 between 10am and 4pm, and the event is free to attend.

Oswestry Food and Drink Festival returns in July

The festival in Bailey Head, Bailey Street, and Cross Street in Oswestry town centre will bring together independent producers, street food vendors, distillers and brewers to offer a varying and wide selection of food and drink.

Cheeses, meats, breads, chutneys and jams, speciality coffees, liqueurs, gins, beers, cakes, brownies, and street food will be available.

Cakes and sweet treats will available

There will also be live music and street entertainers, and the town’s award-winning indoor market and regular street traders will also be open.

Entertainment at Oswestry Food and Drink Festival

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mike Isherwood, said: "This is a fantastic free event which is jam-packed with great food, family-fun, music and entertainment.

"It is a highlight in our summer events programme, and I can’t wait."