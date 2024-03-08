Road closed after person hit by car in Oswestry
An Oswestry road was set to be closed for some time on Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The Trefonen Road junction with Old Mapsis Way in Morda was closed early on Friday morning following a collision "involving a pedestrian and car," West Mercia Police said.
Officers said the road would be closed for "several hours" while the collision investigation team carry out their enquiries.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.