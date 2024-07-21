First responder urges public to get familiar with bleed kits after 'attempted murder' in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Weston Close, Morda, near Oswestry, on Friday night.

It is understood that a publicly accessible bleed kit may have been used to treat the injured man.

Oswestry community first responder (CFR) Kodi Bond was not involved in the incident, but was keen to drive home the importance of the kits and make the public aware that they are available to be used in emergencies.

"I don't have the numbers to back it up, but it feels like there has been a definite increase in stabbings in the area," she said. "It has been noticeable.

"It's heartbreaking, and we don't want anyone to get hurt. But if there is an emergency, these kits are available."

There are around 25 to 30 bleed kits in the Oswestry area, many located alongside emergency public defibrillators. They are used in cases of serious traumatic injury including stabbings, road traffic collisions and anything else that involves patients at risk of significant blood loss.

They contain several items including a trauma dressing designed to control moderate bleeding, a haemostatic gauze dressing designed to control a moderate to very severe haemorrhage, a chest seal dressing for emergency management of penetrating chest wounds, a tourniquet, gloves and scissors.

999 phone operators can provide information to callers on where bleed kits and defibrillators are, and the kits have simple explanations on what the items are and when and how they should be used.

But should people in the Oswestry area want to receive training with the kit so they are more ready to deal with emergency life or death situations, they can get in touch with Oswestry Community First Responders on Facebook or email oswestrycfrs@outlook.com to sign up for a course.

"We would appreciate if the community could inform us at the earliest opportunities when a bleed kit or a defib has been accessed and/or used so we can inspect and replace/replenish where necessary," Kodi added.

"We hope that you never need them but in a time of emergency, we want to inform you that these resources are available and that providing fast medical attention can improve a patient's quality of life, and chances of survival.

"Oswestry CFRs are arranging to hold more training dates in the future and will hope to see many local faces join in to learn about life-saving first aid techniques and the use and understanding of first aid kits."

The attempted murder suspect remains in custody, along with two other men who were arrested in relation to the incident.

A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing police and a 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.