Man charged with wounding and assault after 'stabbing' in village near Oswestry

West Mercia Police officers arrested three men, one on suspicion of attempted murder, after being called to Weston Close in Morda, near Oswestry, at around 9pm on Friday, where they found the injured man.

The 43-year-old man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Now Robert North, of Weston Close, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and with two counts of assaulting a person occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police say the 24-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers also arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, and a 53-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

All three men remained in police custody on Saturday. No update has been given about the other two men who were arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said on Friday night: "Morda is a close community and an incident like this will bring great concern to the public. I would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.

"Police officers will remain at the scene to help with our investigation and offer reassurance to anyone who needs to speak to them."