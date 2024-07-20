Attempted murder arrest after man 'stabbed' in village near Oswestry - two others also in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to Weston Close in Morda, south of Oswestry, at around 9pm on Friday, where they found the injured man.

The 43-year-old was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries which are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to Weston Close in Morda on Friday night. Photo: Google

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Another man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon, and a third man, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

All three remain in police custody today.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: “Morda is a close community and an incident like this will bring great concern to the public. I would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and the people involved are currently in custody.

“Police officers will remain at the scene to help with our investigation and offer reassurance to anyone who needs to speak to them."