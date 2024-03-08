Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with 'life changing' injuries after being hit by car, as 25-year-old man arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Trefonen Road in Oswestry at around 6.58am on Friday after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported that a hatchback car had come to rest on its roof.

Two West Midlands ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff discovered a car that had overturned and the pedestrian, a woman, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“They immediately began administering emergency care at the scene before airlifting the patient to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

West Mercia Police said the road would be closed for "several hours" while the collision investigation team carried out their enquiries.

Officers said in a statement: "We are currently on scene of a serious collision between a pedestrian and a car which happened at around 6.55am on Old Mapsis Way in Morda, Shropshire.

"The pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with injuries believed to be life changing.

"A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury through dangerous driving."