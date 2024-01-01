Road near Oswestry closed following crash

National Highways said at around 5.30am that the A483 was closed in both directions between the B5069 near Morda and the A5 (Mile End) - due to a single vehicle collision.

The incident happened just after 2am.

Police were reportedly on the scene and traffic was being diverted via local roads.

The fire service dispatched two crews from Oswestry and Tweedale and an ambulance was also in attendance.

The collision involved one vehicle.