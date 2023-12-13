Alex Craven, who previously was listed as living at an address in Greenfield Square, in Morda, near Oswestry, entered the two pleas when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Craven was read the charges, which involved a named woman and relate to events on October 29, 2023. One of the charges is that he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm with intent.

The second charge was that he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on the same woman on the same day.

His honour judge Peter Barrie told Craven that his trial would take place over three days some time during the two weeks commencing October 7, 2024.

Craven was given bail at an address in Basingstoke.