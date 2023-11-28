Forensic officers visit Oswestry school after spate of break-ins

Headteacher of Morda CE Primary School, Carl Rogers, has said the school has now been targeted three times by intruders since the summer.

He said there were two attempts at break-ins on the school grounds this week that saw three gates forced from their hinges, the locks on two sheds broken open, and attempts to force entry to the school through an external door.

PE equipment had even been taken from storage areas and thrown across the school grounds.

Officers form West Mercia Police, including the force's forensic team, visited the school on Tuesday to investigate, and the head has now written to parents to inform them of the situation.

He told them: "Unfortunately, I am writing to you after the third incident of vandalism and attempted break-ins on school grounds since the summer. Two of these have taken place in the last week."

He added: "Police were called and have visited the school today, along with a forensics team who will gather evidence.

"The police have spoken to neighbours and will be increasing patrols in the area."

He asked any parents or community members with information or concerns about anti-social behaviour, should contact the police on 101 and the school "as soon as possible".

West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.