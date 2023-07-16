Emergency crews scrambled after person slips down river bank

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

Two fire crews, police and the ambulance service were scrambled to the River Morda, at Coed Y Go, between Trefonen and Oswestry at 6.04pm on Saturday.

When they arrived on the scene they found that one person had slipped down a bank into shallow water. Crews used line rescue to assist the casualty back up the bank and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

An operations officer was also sent with the crews from Oswestry and Shrewsbury alongside colleagues from the land ambulance service and the police.