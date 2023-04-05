Alan Metcalfe, centre

Margaret Eileen Metcalfe and talented brass musician Alan Gavin Metcalfe of Glentworth Close, Morda, near Oswestry, both died of breathing in smoke and carbon monoxide in the blaze that started in the son's bedroom in the early hours of December 14.

Shropshire & Telford Coroner John Ellery told the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury on Tuesday that a thorough fire investigation had been carried out by county fire service station manager Craig Jackson.

He found that once the fire started in the three-bedroom bungalow, the heat popped an air-filled mattress, and its fan tried to compensate for the burst, which then fanned the flames.

Mr Ellery said he would write to Mr Jackson outlining issues, including that Mr Metcalfe had made it to the back door out of his wheelchair but had been unable to reach the handle to open it. Mr Metcalfe, aged 54, an accomplished and much-loved musician, sadly died at the scene.

Mr Ellery said that "is a very sad feature" of the "tragedy".

His mother, another much-loved member of the community in Oswestry, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where she, too, sadly died.

Ten members of the public who witnessed the inquest proceedings heard that Mr Jackson had ruled out other possible causes. He had concluded that the TV monitor at the foot of Mr Metcalfe's bed was to blame, but it had been destroyed by the fire so fire investigators did not know how it had caught fire.

Mr Ellery concluded that both deaths had been "accidental".

He also said he would write to Mr Jackson to outline the inquest's concerns about the blaze. These included whether the vulnerable pair should have had adaptations made to their home, and concerns about the TV set and the mattress.

"I will raise with Mr Jackson issues to consider moving forward," he said. "If any lessons can be learned from the tragedy then that's all to the good."

Members of the family at the inquest also raised the issues of emergency exits, the storage of flammable items, and the role of outside agencies.

After the inquest a representative of the family said: "We would like to thank the emergency services for what they did at the time and for what they have done after."

Mr Metcalfe was a long-serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band, as well as having played for Wem Jubilee Band. He was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Mr Metcalfe was also involved in the Oswestry Twinning Association. His commitment to Oswestry saw him honoured by the town council with an outstanding achievement award.

An award has been created in Oswestry in honour of Mrs Metcalfe and her son. The Oswestry Youth Music Festival has created the award in honour of their late vice chair and his mother, a dedicated volunteer.