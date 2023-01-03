Hope House children's hospices call for fundraising support over coming year

People are being urged to sign up to support Hope House over the coming year

From wing-walking and skydiving to running, walking and cycling, baking or hosting glamorous balls, a wide range of events and activities are already available for people to sign up for and support Hope House in its mission to help seriously ill local children and their families.

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at the charity, said: "We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2022. From our amazing events such as Eat Cake Week, our Cycle Challenge, the Llangollen Canal Walk and our three Dark Runs, to our raffles and Final Moments Matter campaign, the support we have had over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.

"However, come January 1 we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support as they have done in the past to help us raise the money we need to make sure can be here for those that need us the most."

Hope House and Ty Gobaith hospices currently need £7.5 million every year to maintain the level of care they provide.

Alison added: "We have lots planned for 2023 and to kick start the year we have made some brilliant events online live for people to sign up to.

"Whether you are a daredevil who could take to the skies and wing walk or skydive, a runner looking for their next big challenge, a baker who could raise some money, eat cake or if you’d like to take on our incredible Llangollen Canal Walk, there really is something for everyone to take part in and bookings are now open on our website.”

People who are not in a position to sign up for an event but would still like to support the hospices are able to make monthly donations, or play the Hope House Lottery.

People can visit hopehouse.org.uk/events to find out more about fundraising events and ways to support the charity.