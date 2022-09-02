Police in the all blue jerseys are set to do football battle with firefighters for charity

Hope House & Ty Gobaith charity is based at Morda, near Oswestry and cares for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening conditions - as well as providing palliative care services in Shropshire, Cheshire, and Wales.

Now off-duty police and firefighters are set for a fundraising friendly match between Wrexham Town Police Station FC and a North Wales Fire Service XI, in Wrexham on Sunday, September 11.

Sergeant Dave Smith has arranged the fixture and hopes that vital funds can be generated for the charity.

He said: “As a parent myself, I can fully appreciate how valuable their facilities are to families in their time of need.

“We want to raise as much money as possible and I’d ask everyone to consider making a donation, no matter how small, to support this fantastic organisation.”

The charity ensures that children with life-threatening conditions enjoy the best quality of life, together with their families.

Providing specialist care and bereavement support, when and where they need it, Hope House & Ty Gobaith work to ensure that no one faces the death of a child alone.

Sergeant Smith added: "Supporting the work of a truly brilliant organisation like Hope House is something myself and everyone involved are delighted to be involved in.

“There has always been a friendly rivalry between police and fire officers, and there’s always a competitive element when we play each other, whatever the sport.

“This fixture felt like an opportunity to do something positive together for a really deserving cause.

“The services offered by Hope House are vital to children who are seriously ill and their families too."

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/wrexhamtownpolicefc