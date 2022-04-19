History society marches on with competition.

The Marches

The Mortimer History Society will publish a 2024 calendar featuring the 12 best entries and it will be sold via the society and in stores to raise money for its work in promoting the medieval history of the Welsh Marches.

The theme of the competition is the meieval history of the Welsh Marches which may include historic landscapes, towns, castles, churches or stained glass images.

One overall winner will receive a cash prize of £100 - entries are welcome from amateur photographers across the UK and the closing date is Friday October 28.