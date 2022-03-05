The My Store convenience shop in Morda. Photo: Google.

Thankfully everyone at the My Store convenience shop, on the corner of Trefonen Road, and Sunny Side, in Morda, was unharmed but the shopkeepers' daughter, Mandeep Singh has been unable to sleep after the experience.

Mandeep's mother, local councillor Jas Singh said: "She was seconds away from where the car had hit the front of the shop. She had just moved from the spot and was very lucky.

"She has gone to bed this morning because she could not sleep.

"Mandeep shouted up to me and my husband, Narinder. We are all OK but we had no electricity and gas for a while.

"There is substantial damage to the front of the shop and the police have taken the car away and are boarding up the front of the shop."

Mr and Mrs Singh are now facing loss of business while they clean up the shattered mess of the front of their shop.

"Our gas and electricity are now back on but we have everything to sort out," added Mrs Singh.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 1.19am and they scrambled three fire engines from Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

They were called on to make the car safe and sent their incident stop message at 1.36am.