The air ambulance was called to the scene, along with medics on the ground and a fire crew

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.02pm to reports of an incident at Old Mapis Way, Morda in Oswestry. One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man, he was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.