Shropshire children’s hospices given £10,000 boost from local crematoria

Emstrey is one of several crematoria to take part in nationwide metal recycling scheme

The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) were able to make the donation to the Hope House Children’s Hospices due to Emstrey Crematorium and Telford Crematorium participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries. The scheme sees metals that have been recovered from the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families, and the profits donated to charity.

For the past year, CMG, part of funeral directors Dignity, has set aside a fund to help local charities whose fundraising has been impacted by Covid-19 but have adapted to continue providing services to local communities.

Amy Williams, area fundraiser at Hope House Children’s Hospices, said: “Hope House Children’s Hospices are here to make sure that no one faces the death of their child alone.

"We support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died. It costs around £6.5 million every year to run our services and any donation we receive helps us to support the children and their families when they need us most. The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone, but thanks to the generosity of the public who are making it possible for us to continue our vital work even in the most difficult of times.

"We would like to thank the Telford Crematorium and Emstrey Crematorium for their kind donation which is very much appreciated.”

Manager for Emstrey and Telford crematoria, Jane Baker, said: “We are delighted to help fund Hope House Children’s Hospices’ vital activities to ensure that people in our local communities receive the support they need when they need it most.