Housebuilder donates 90 Easter eggs to Hope House hospice to mark anniversary

Anwyl Homes, which built Haygate Fields in Wellington, contributed to Hope House's annual appeal, which sees the hospice turn the chocolate into cash.

They also give some of the Easter eggs to the brothers and sisters of children in the hospice.

Hope House / Tŷ Gobaith has bases at Morda, near Oswestry, and at Conwy in Wales.

Anwyl is planning a year of 90-themed charitable initiatives for its 90th anniversary.

Eluned M Yaxley, from Hope House, said: “Every week three local families face their biggest fear and their child dies.

"We at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith cannot stop children dying. When they’re facing the most devastating loss of their lives we must be there. We must reach every child, mum, dad, sister and brother.

“As a charity we need an annual income of over £6.5 million to meet the needs of all who rely on us and almost all of this is raised voluntarily.

"We’re delighted to have been working with Anwyl for over 20 years as a charitable partnership and together with their generous support and enthusiasm and that of the wider community, we will ensure that no one suffers the loss of a child alone.

“The Easter eggs that have been donated by Anwyl will be used to raise money for the hospice and be given to the brothers and sisters of our children at Hope House.”

Claire Anwyl, marketing manager at Anwyl Homes, said: “For many years we have raised money for Hope House, supporting the excellent work they do with local families.

"With the company celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, we thought a donation of 90 Easter eggs was a suitable way to support the appeal.”