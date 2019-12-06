Houses plan approved

The new nine-home development in Morda, near Oswestry, has been given outline permission.

The site currently has planning permission for 12 flats – but the applicant says demand for this type of housing has “dropped since Brexit”.

The estate will form three terraced blocks around a central communal area, applicant Elizabeth Burton said.

The homes will be built behind the Miners Arms pub, Ms Burton said.

She said: “The site is brownfield and to the rear of the Miners Arms pub in Morda.

“It comprises part of the pub car park and scrub area around the car park, approximately 0.17 hectare in size.

“The rear area of the car park is surplus to the pub’s requirements and the scrub area is overgrown and currently unused.

“It had been used previously for mostly vehicle parking and storage.

Advertising

“There have been discussions with the council. The site has existing permission for 12 flats.

“The planners have indicated that they would be supportive of a change in this development from flats to terraced houses.

“The applicant is also aware that both the county and parish councils have a preference for houses.

“The proposal has come about because the current planning permission is no longer considered the best outcome for the site, pub and locality.”

Advertising

Her application adds: “The applicant manages several existing flats and has seen the drop-off in demand for this type of property especially since Brexit. Enquiries for houses however remain high.

“Most importantly, this layout allows the development to be distanced and more separate from the pub’s existing usage of the remaining car park area.

“It also allows for a more sensible layout of parking for the pub, leaving spare space available for the pub should there be an upturn in trade.

“The houses can either be for rental or for sale, to suit and be affordable by small, single income households, including the elderly.”

Granting outline planning permission, planning officer Mark Perry said: “The proposal is located on part of a parcel of previously developed land and would not result in the encroachment out into the surrounding agricultural land; the development would remain within the evident envelope of the existing village.

“The proposal is considered to bring economic, environmental and social benefits to Morda and it complies with policy.”