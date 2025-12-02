Firefighters seek hero woman who sprang into action after a car collided with Shropshire home and caught fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Temperance Court off Chirk Road in Gobowen at around 10.30am on Tuesday, November 11, after reports of a road traffic collision.

A team of firefighters were sent to the scene from Oswestry Fire Station, along with crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The fire service reported there was a car fire involving a hatchback vehicle that had "collided with a brick wall of a property" and had "caught fire on impact".

Emergency services were scrambled after a car crashed into a house in Gobowen and caught on fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Immediately after the incident, a spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station commended "some lovely locals with fire extinguishers" who had helped prevent the situation from escalating, prior to their arrival.

18-year-old Ben Mounsey and an unknown woman wasted no time in helping the driver out of the crumpled vehicle as it burst into flames, before Ben ran into a nearby business to fetch a fire extinguisher.

Now, the fire service is trying to track down the woman to recognise her for her heroic actions.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Can you help us find the woman who helped during a collision on temperance Court, Chirk Road, Gobowen.

"We would like to recognise the women actions from November 11. If you know who this might be, or if it is infact you, please contact us 01743 260200 or email enquiries@shropshirefire.gov.uk".