Josh’s recipe for success - Derwen College intern leaves lasting mark at Shrewsbury pub

Derwen College graduate Josh Milner has been offered a permanent role at the White Horse pub in Shrewsbury after impressing throughout his weekly work placement.

But his passion, progress, and positivity didn’t just earn him a place on the pub team; he also helped inspire a brand-new chef’s special - a curried chicken naan bread toastie with a mint yoghurt dip.

Josh, who lives in Gobowen near Oswestry, has learning difficulties and speech and communication needs. The 25-year-old has recently completed a one-year supported internship after completing Derwen College’s hospitality and food pathway.

Josh travelled to the White Horse once a week as part of his internship, working under the guidance of chef Mitch Robins and supported by job coach Julie Lockley.

Josh Milner at the White Horse in Shrewsbury. Pic: Derwen College

The curried chicken naan bread toastie dish quickly became a customer favourite. And now, the team hopes to bring it back to the menu soon.

Chef Mitch said: "Josh is a pleasure to work with and we’ve seen so much progression. When he first started with us, we put him on potato peeling duties - which is where all our trainees start. The first day it took him all morning. After a few weeks, he realised that if he finished peeling quickly, then he could move on to other, more challenging, jobs.

"He’s become more confident and is using initiative to see what needs doing. He always has a positive attitude and takes pride in his work. He loves listening to Michael Jackson, and we’re all learning to love it too!

Josh Milner (left) with chef Mitch Robins. Pic: Derwen College

"We have a regular menu, but enjoy having fun with chef specials. We worked with Josh to create his own special, the curried chicken naan toastie. It was really popular with customers, so I’m hoping we can feature it again soon."

Josh’s responsibilities include helping to prepare for the pub’s busy Sunday service.

Job coach Julie said she has seen incredible growth, adding: "Josh helps prep, including peeling vegetables ahead of the pub’s busy Sunday service, which regularly feeds more than 100 people.

"He cuts cabbage, peels carrots and potatoes, and as he’s progressed is learning how to make some of the favourite dishes, including chicken burger, lemon posset and sticky toffee pudding.

Josh preparing food at the White Horse in Shrewsbury. Pic: Derwen College

"As he’s got more confident, he hasn’t needed my support. He gets to work straight away, grabbing his pinny and ready to go.

"It’s great news that the manager and kitchen team are keen to keep Josh on after his supported internship. This is the best possible outcome for one of our interns to achieve. Well done, Josh and thank you to the lovely team at the White Horse."

Derwen College, which supports young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), places students in real work environments to build job skills.

Josh also trained at the college's very own Orangery Restaurant, Walled Garden Café and Nightingales charity shop, as well as at the Ye Olde Boote inn in Whittington.

Josh said: "I love working here (the White Horse), especially learning new things and making my own dish."