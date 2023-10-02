Footpath to close while bridge over railway is rebuilt

The work to replace the footbridge in Gobowen is expected to start in the coming days.

It means that the path carried over the bridge will be closed from where it leaves Old Chirk Road across fields to where it meets the lane in Daywell, Gobowen.

The works are expected to take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

There is an alternative route available south of the closure, using Footpath 10 and the level crossing situated between the B5069 and Whittington Road.